Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells $361,876.59 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kiersten Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

