Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises approximately 0.8% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.