Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $5.76 on Thursday, hitting $333.24. 589,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,280. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 100.37, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.09.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,234 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

