Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOJCY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.