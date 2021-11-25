Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOJCY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

