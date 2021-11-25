Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 39,926 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

