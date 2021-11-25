FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.970-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.84 billion-$22.84 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,870. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

