Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $13.06

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $13.50. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 2,320 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YMM shares. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.23.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

