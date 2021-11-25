Function X Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $405.51 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,602.10 or 0.99312954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00050934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00040961 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00668854 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

