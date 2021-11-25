Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Funko has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $888.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,051 shares of company stock worth $4,094,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Funko by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Funko by 262.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Funko by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

