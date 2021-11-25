Fusion Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 9.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $60,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.61. 351,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $181.21 and a one year high of $241.06.

