FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Conifer Holdings, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Conifer in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.35). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CNFR opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 38,868 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.