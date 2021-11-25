FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.12.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KL. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

NYSE KL opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.