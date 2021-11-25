FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $63.31 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 590,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 559,937 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,574,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

