FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Raised by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $13.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.99. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.95.

BMO opened at C$140.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.64. The company has a market cap of C$90.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$93.33 and a one year high of C$140.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$7.56 billion for the quarter.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Insiders sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474 over the last quarter.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

