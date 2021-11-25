FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Raised by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Sunday, November 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GILD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

GILD opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

