FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Amryt Pharma plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amryt Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

AMYT has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $624.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of -0.75. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

