FY2026 EPS Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

