GAP (NYSE:GPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. GAP updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.40 EPS.

GPS traded down $5.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.84. 55,080,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,259,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. GAP has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.53.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

