GAP (NYSE:GPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $22.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GAP traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 589210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.53.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 581,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

