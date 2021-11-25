GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.56 billion-$16.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.72 billion.GAP also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.53.

NYSE GPS traded down $5.67 on Thursday, hitting $17.84. 55,080,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,259,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

