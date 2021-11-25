Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) is Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s 9th Largest Position

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,547 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $69,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gartner by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 112,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Gartner by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,363 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,051. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.11. 691,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,617. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

