Gateley’s (GTLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Gateley alerts:

LON GTLY opened at GBX 216.10 ($2.82) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 217.82. Gateley has a 52 week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37. The stock has a market cap of £256.16 million and a P/E ratio of 19.46.

In related news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of Gateley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £231,000 ($301,802.98).

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.