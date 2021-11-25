GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Trading Up 0.2%

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 210.50 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 210.50 ($2.75). Approximately 468,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,031,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.74).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIGS. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of GCP Student Living in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of GCP Student Living in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The company has a market capitalization of £957.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35.

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

