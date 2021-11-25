Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GMTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,905,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 1,016,317 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 55.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 837,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 297,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,654,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

