General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report earnings per share of $3.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43. General Dynamics reported earnings of $3.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.74. The company had a trading volume of 523,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

