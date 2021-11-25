General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

