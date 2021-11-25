Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 343,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $181,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,678,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 408,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $43.79 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

