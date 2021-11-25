Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.54 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2,160.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $86.80 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

