Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $257.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.79. The stock has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

