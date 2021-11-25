Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Calix makes up 1.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock worth $14,715,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

