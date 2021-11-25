Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $160.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $171.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $30,647,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,524 shares of company stock worth $46,552,952 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.