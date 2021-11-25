Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Craig Hallum

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.11.

NYSE:GENI opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,998,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

