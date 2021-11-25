Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,182 Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,182 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 399.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDRA opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

