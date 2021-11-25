Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Everspin Technologies worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $2,602,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $115,617.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,388 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,706 over the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

