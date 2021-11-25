Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of SEACOR Marine worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 76.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 961,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 417,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 119.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 97.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 53.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMHI opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.39. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.44. SEACOR Marine had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

