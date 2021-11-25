Geode Capital Management LLC Has $716,000 Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

