Geode Capital Management LLC Has $728,000 Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of TAC opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.25%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

