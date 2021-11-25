Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NL Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 19.1% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 381.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NL Industries in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NL opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.35. NL Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 29.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

