Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

