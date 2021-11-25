Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,170,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 346,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE:MLP opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $198.27 million, a PE ratio of 515.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

