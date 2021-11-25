Gerard Brossard Sells 28,200 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $192,606.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $603.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1,158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 336,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 220,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.