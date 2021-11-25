Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$24.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.23.

GEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GEI stock opened at C$23.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 31.06. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.78 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1219203 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

