Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post sales of $14.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.41 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $58.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.03 million to $58.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $61.33 million to $62.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $12.12 on Monday. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

