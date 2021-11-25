Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Down to $306.41

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $306.41, but opened at $281.74. Globant shares last traded at $280.38, with a volume of 1,176 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Get Globant alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Globant by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Globant by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Globant by 780.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.