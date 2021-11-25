Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Globe Life by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after buying an additional 271,964 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $22,598,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 17.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,690,000 after purchasing an additional 161,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,636,000 after purchasing an additional 115,756 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $93.56 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.21 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

