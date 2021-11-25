Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.13 million.

Shares of GMED traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.91. 373,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,058. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

