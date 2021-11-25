GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $67.77 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

