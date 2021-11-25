Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

