Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $225.86 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.