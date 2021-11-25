Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $86.09 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.40.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

